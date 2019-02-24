Cineworld IMAX Film Festival hits Chichester and Crawley

Tickets to see a selection of 2018’s biggest blockbusters in IMAX are now on sale for just £3.

The annual Cineworld IMAX Film Festival is a one-day event taking place at 19 cinemas across the country including Chichester and Crawley on March 2.

And to celebrate, Cineworld has lined up five films for your readers to experience in IMAX for only £3. These include: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Bohemian Rhapsody; Ready Player One; Mission: Impossible – Fallout; and Deadpool 2.

Spokeswoman Charlotte Powell said “Some films demand to be experienced in IMAX – with its immense scale and heart-pounding audio that immerses you right into the action on-screen. Which is why Cineworld is exclusively bringing back five of the most popular films from 2018 – for just one day only. The exciting lineup includes Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bohemian Rhapsody, Ready Player One, Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Deadpool 2.

“IMAX is the world’s most innovative movie-going experience and the perfect way to transform your favourite blockbusters. With crystal-clear images, a floor to ceiling, wall to wall screen and a powerful digital sound system, The IMAX Experience® was designed to make audiences feel as if they are in the film.

“The annual event, now in its fourth year, takes place on 2nd March and for one day only, cinema-goers can watch the below films in Cineworld IMAX screens for less than the cost of your regular coffee or sandwich:

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – a family favourite from the producers of The Lego Movie, take the kids along to this BAFTA winning and Oscar-nominated blockbuster and let them explore the ‘Spider-Verse’ in IMAX.

“Bohemian Rhapsody – celebrate the extraordinary music of Queen as it was meant to be heard. Let IMAX’s powerful, immersive sound help transport you into the Live Aid concert crowd.

“Ready Player One – dive into the virtual reality world of the OASIS, directed by Steven Spielberg, and take full advantage of the bigger IMAX screen to help you find the film’s hidden Easter Egg.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout – want to see Tom Cruise as you’ve never seen him before? Paramount Pictures and Mission: Impossible – Fallout filmmakers specially formatted this action-packed film exclusively for IMAX to present audiences up to 26% more picture and help you feel truly immersed in the action.

“Deadpool 2 – Irreverent superhero Deadpool's mighty dimensions demand the best possible cinema experience, which is why Cineworld is bringing it back in IMAX. The immersive qualities of IMAX bring you closer than ever to Mr. Pool - and who wouldn't want that? Here's the great man himself explaining why you mustn't miss out…

Fans can watch their favourite movie at one of twenty one Cineworld IMAX locations across the UK, including Chichester and Crawley.

Buy tickets to the IMAX Film Fest at https://www.cineworld.com/imax-film-fest

