Chichester Camera Club’s very best photos go on show

Chichester Camera Club’s advanced workers’ exhibition represents the very best work of some of the club’s best photographers.

It’s at North Mundham Village Hall on the weekend of Saturday, January 19 (10am to 5pm) and Sunday, January 20 (10am to 5pm). Free parking, but £1 to get in.

Iain McGowan, one of the joint founders of the exhibition, said: “This forthcoming event will be the 18th year the exhibition has been held, always at North Mundham. It is open to all advanced members of the club and is slightly unusual in that exhibitors have a choice of display screen sizes and are totally free to exhibit photographs of any subject, size or technique that they wish. There is no judging whatsoever and because of this the exhibition has become an exciting display of photographic artistic freedom. In addition to the predominant print displays there will also be sets of projected images and audio-visual sequences. Other attractions will be print raffles, tombola, a sales table and the provision of refreshments and light lunches served each day.

“Over the years the exhibition has attracted an increasing number of enthusiastic visitors and during the last two or three events we have had well over 500 people coming to see the displays. As such it is now regarded as one of the finest photographic exhibitions in the whole of the south of England.”

David Harris, one of the participants, said: “My images are about revealing the beauty in commonplace living things, especially small things. Because much of my work in close-up or macro, depth of field is a problem. To solve this, and give me more control over depth of field, I use focus-stacking where several images taken in quick succession but focused on different parts of the subject, are combined to produce a single image with greater depth of field than the component images. There are many ways of doing this, from manual to highly automated, in-camera techniques. I am a manual focus-stacker!”

John Bradshaw is also taking part: “The Walker was taken in Italy in September 2018 and is taken with an infrared converted digital camera. Infrared photography provides an ethereal quality to an image which has a distinctly alien character and invites the viewer to consider surreal aspects of the situation.

“St Thomas a Becket Church, Romney was taken in 2017 as part of a study of the Agricultural Revolution to explore how recession of the sea from this region allowed increased opportunities for land usage in a former salt-marsh. Taken with a conventional digital camera the infra-red appearance and false colour have been created in Photoshop to provide an intriguing image to entice the viewer to consider the context in more detail.”

Joy Whiting’s photographs include Young Indian Girl.

“I met this beautiful young girl whilst wandering around a busy Artisan area in Kolkata. Like many Indian children she was delighted to try out her few words of English and to have her photograph taken. In the short time I spent with her I enjoyed a lovely sense of warmth and companionship.”

She is also showing Indian Men Bathing: “I enjoy meeting people but if I don’t speak the language I have to rely on my camera to open doors for me. It’s surprising what a smile and the appropriate body language can achieve. This image was taken in Varansi by the Ganges. There was no reluctance on the part of the men to have their photo taken.”

