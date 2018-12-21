Chichester art charity wins praise in the House of Lords

A Chichester charity which works with outsider artists has been praised in the House of Lords.

A debate entitled ‘How sport, recreation and the arts contribute to the wellbeing of society’ at the House of Lords saw the Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester, speak about Outside In.

In his comments he labelled the charity ‘remarkable’ and spoke of the ‘astonishing achievements’ accomplished since it was established in 2006.

Calling for more funding for the sector, Bishop Martin added that Outside In demonstrates the social value of supporting talents that ‘enrich us emotionally, materially and spiritually’.

Responding to the speech, founder and director Marc Steene said: “Outside In is honoured to have been highlighted as proof investment in the arts sector is vital as it changes lives.

“This is something we witness on a daily basis through our work supporting and celebrating artists who would otherwise face significant barriers to the art world.

“As a result we fully support any actions that will help enable more to be done and we are extremely grateful to Bishop Martin for speaking on the topic in the House of Lords.”

South coast return for Les Miserables in 2019!



Riley is relishing Christmas on the Chichester Festival Theatre stage



The art of panto is relaxing into it, says Bognor's Buttons!



No flashing plastic wands or throw-away merchandise as Brighton panto goes green!



Libby Connor will be one of our two beauties this Christmas at Chichester Festival Theatre



All That Malarkey promise camp Christmas cabaret delights in Chichester and Portsmouth



A different kind of Peter Pan hits the right notes at Portsmouth's New Theatre Royal



Full-on bonkers fun as Cinderella takes to the stage at the Kings, Southsea



Worthing’s Roots & Shoots Folk Christmas 2018 offers a string of festive entertainments



Aladdin's cave is just across the way from Cinderella's kitchen... in Bognor Regis!





Bognor's Cinderella captures the true spirit of panto



Mark Jones is delighted to be back in panto in Worthing!



Titus Rowe is delighted to be back in panto in Bognor Regis!



Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Arundel's Carly Paoli releases Christmas single in support of our soldiers







Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley is delighted to join the panto fun in Worthing!







Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres