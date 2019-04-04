Arundel Castle set to debut ‘A Call to Arms, Knights and Crusaders’ this Easter

Arundel Castle is set to run a unique new adventure for families this Easter holidays.

‘A Call to Arms, Knights and Crusaders’ will take place at the castle over this year’s Easter bank holiday weekend, starting on Saturday, April 20, and finishing on Monday, April 22.

The castle’s grounds will be transformed for the weekend to show how it would have appeared in 1189 as the Earl of Arundel prepared his men for King Richard the Lionheart’s Third Crusade.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet archers and infantry from the Raven Tor Living History Group as they prepare their swords, spears and bows for the crusade ahead.

Unique demonstrations of falconry, archery, battle tactics and hand-to-hand combat will also be showcased to all throughout each day.

On the lower lawns of the castle, visitors will be able to try various crafts and the adventurous can take aim at have-a-go archery, as well as mini catapults and trebuchets, experiencing the power of medieval artillery.

Stephen Manion, Arundel Castle manager, said: “As ever at Arundel Castle, the event will feature meticulous attention to historical detail in order to immerse visitors into the twelfth century. For instance, soldiers will wear 45 pounds of mail armour, emulating the enormous weight they carried at the time.

“We can’t wait to delve into this period and its rich history. This Easter bank holiday will no doubt be a highlight of the castle’s open season.”

The event runs from 10am until 4.30pm daily and entry is included in standard admission to the Castle.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.arundelcastle.org.