Artist Sue Colyer is exhibiting at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery

Landscape Revisited is the title of Sue Colyer’s exhibition of contemporary watercolours at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery running from April 9-21.

Horndean-based Sue said: “This my third time at exhibiting at the fantastic Oxmarket Gallery and every year I get more excited at the prospect of showing how my work is developing.

“My primary aim when painting is to showcase the beauty of watercolour and the natural beauty of the world around us. People ask where I get my inspiration from and I truly paint a personal response to places I love and which hold special memories for me.

“Those images become the inspiration for each painting rather than the subject itself and hopefully invoke similar emotions to the viewer who may have their own special places they can superimpose onto my work.

“I am a passionate advocate of watercolour and I love playing with it and pushing it whilst experimenting on different supports but trying to maintain the purist element of the medium which is what makes it so perfect for my work.

“I started painting about 20 years ago when I took early retirement from my work but within a few months became bored, so I embarked on a weekend watercolour flower painting course and fell in love with the medium.

“Over the years I have progressed from very tight botanical and landscape works through to the loose and free style I now have, sometimes bordering on abstraction if the subject feels right. I exhibit nationally and have exhibited twice at the Mall Gallery with the Society of Women Artists. I love travelling to various shows throughout the year to meet people and get feedback for my work.

“I am exhibiting at the Sussex Art Fair at Goodwood Racecourse in May and I will be back with my stand at this year’s Stansted Garden show in June.”

