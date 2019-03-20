All-day literary festival coming up in Fishbourne

Fishbourne Loves Books will once again be offering an all-day literary festival, on Saturday, March 30.

Spokeswoman Sue Harrison said: “The event started in March 2016 to raise money for Fishbourne’s new church hall. The mixture of book sale and guest authors was so successful that it has been repeated ever since, and last year speakers’ tickets sold out two weeks before the actual day.

“A Grade II listed 13th-century church always requires funds, and having shared the proceeds with Fishbourne School, St Wilfrid’s Hospice and the Apuldram Centre, this year half the monies are to be donated to Stonepillow.

“Authors who have agreed to speak on March 30 are crime writer Elly Griffiths and author of the Killing Eve trilogy (which has provided the basis for the popular BBC TV series) Luke Jennings.

“Kate Mosse, who talked about her book The Taxidermist’s Daughter based in Fishbourne, at the first festival, will be making a welcome return. Diverse writer Peter Parker has just written a book about gardening, and local professor of Shakespeare and Renaissance Literature at the University of Chichester, Duncan Salkeld, completes the guest list.

“Once again people in Fishbourne are kindly sorting out their bookshelves and donating books so that this year promises to provide another mammoth sale with a popular book grab later in the day.

“Refreshments are available all day along with tasty lunches prepared by local chef Nik Westacott. The festival starts at 9.30am and continues until 5pm at Fishbourne Church and the adjacent St Peter’s Place.

“More information about the festival can be obtained on http://www.fishbournelovesbooks.com

“Authors’ talks can be booked online. Alternatively call 07769 700669 for tickets and information.”

Chichester City Band reaches finals of the National Brass Band Championships





"New creative heights" promised at 2019 Emsworth Arts Trail



Bognor Regis gets its own beer festival



Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery explores the work of Harold Gilman in centenary year



VegfestUK Brighton to take a break next year



Chichester set Suzi Ruffell on stand-up road as she heads to Brighton



Nick Goss exhibition in Chichester



Angmering Chorale celebrates The Glory of Venice