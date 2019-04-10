Adur Art Club charity sale for one day only

Adur Art Club will be holding a sale for one day only, raising money for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing.
There will be artwork, prints and cards to buy, plus a St Barnabas tombola.
The sale will be at the Shoreham Centre, Pond Road, Shoreham, on Saturday, April 13, from 10am to 2pm.
Supporter Mike Henderson said: “The art club brings together a bunch of enthusiastic local amateurs and this sale is an ideal opportunity to take a look at what they get up to.
“Come and join us in support of St Barnabas House hospice.”