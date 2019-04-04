A Haslemere museum set to host Easter holiday fun for everyone

A museum is getting into the spirit of spring by hosting a variety of family events and workshops for all over Easter.

Staff at Haslemere Educational Museum are preparing for their busy Easter holiday event programme, which runs from Saturday, April 6 until Saturday, April 20.

On Monday, April 8, there will be a special opening of the museum, enabling families with children who have an autistic spectrum condition to enjoy the museum, free from the busy atmosphere when the museum is open to the general public.

Families will be able to explore the museum’s many galleries at their own pace and in a calm, relaxed environment, with the opportunity to handle special objects, too.

On Thursday, April 11, there will be an Egyptian event where visitors of all ages can go back in time with a morning of hieroglyphs and ancient Egyptian art.

There is also an opportunity for families to get creative with a variety of Easter arts and crafts and a garden trail, where winners could receive a chocolate treat on Tuesday, April 16.

Museum Explorer workshops will run on selected dates throughout the holidays from 10.30am to 12pm and are suitable for children aged 5 to 11 years.

For more about the events and workshops, visit www.haslemeremuseum.co.uk.