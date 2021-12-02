Worthing welcomes Salute To Humphrey Lyttelton tour

HUMPH

Spokesman Rupert Burley said: “An ensemble of jazz musicians from the UK and USA embark on tour in celebration of the legendary trumpeter, band leader and BBC broadcaster Humphrey Lyttelton in what would have been his 100th birthday anniversary year.

“Rising to prominence in the early 1950s, Lyttelton’s hit single Bad Penny Blues was the first-ever British jazz record to achieve top 20 status and remained there for six weeks. Its success was largely due to a very catchy boogie piano riff, which was later used by Paul McCartney as the basis for he Beatles’ song Lady Madonna.

“Throughout his career, he blazed a trail with diverse presentations of jazz music and unique collaborations. In 2002, he performed in front of 42,000 and recorded with Radiohead, engaging an entire new audience with his music and providing a rare platform for fellow jazz musicians to play on a world stage.

“In addition to his influential role as leader of the jazz revival, Lyttelton, affectionately known as Humph, was also a much loved broadcaster, hosting BBC Radio 2’s Best Of Jazz programme for many years, as well as BBC Radio 4’s hugely successful and still running comedy show I’m Sorry, I Haven’t A Clue, later hosted by Jack Dee.