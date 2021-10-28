Last month, the band’s tour manager broke the news that equipment had been stolen, on the day they were supposed to be touring with rock band You Me at Six.

Producer and guitarist Spencer Tobais-Williams said: “We had played at a festival called All Points East in London, and we had a few days off after that before starting the first live tour with You Me at Six, so we just decided to leave the van in London with our tour manager, and we didn’t really think anything else of it.

“It came to the day of our first live tour, and we get a phone call from our manager saying ‘you aren’t going to believe this but the van is gone and all the gear is gone’ and we were all just completely speechless, it was the most gutting feeling ever.”

Worthing band Noisy, made up of Cody Matthews, Connor Cheetham, and Spencer Tobias-Williams. Photo from Noisy

Noisy borrowed equipment from other musicians who were keen to help so they could complete the tour.

On its last day, a friend of the band sent them a link to a site where all of their kit was being sold.

Spencer said: “At this point we just accepted the kit had gone thinking it would be in Europe somewhere, but we were pretty relieved to see it. It was crazy.

“We immediately let the police know, but we decided to try and get it back ourselves, so I made a fake account and I started messaging the person selling our kit, and ended up negotiating a price with them.

The band recovered their stolen kit online after a friend sent them a link. Photo from Noisy

“I was willing to just buy the guitar back at this point, it has a lot of sentimental value, I’ve had it for so many years, so I set up a meet with the guy so we could get information about him.

“A few days went by, and we decided to keep going with it, so I messaged the guy again to ask if he had any other pieces of equipment for sale, and it turned out he had all of our other guitars, amps, our drum kit, he had everything.”

The band decided to come clean about who they were on the second meet, making it clear to the man that he was indeed selling their stolen kit online, but to the band’s surprise, the man was understanding.

Spencer added: “He was very understanding and actually quite apologetic at the fact that this kit is our livelihood, and that we were supposed to go on tour with it.

“He actually wanted to help us and made sure we got it all back, so that was quite a nice ending to the whole saga.

“To be honest, we all felt shocked when we got it all back. We were sat in the van on the way back with all of our stuff in silence, wondering what had just happened.

“We just feel relief now. We can play our own instruments again and go on tour with our kit.”

