Stars announced for Love Supreme 2022

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival has added a host of star acts to the line-up for next summer’s event, which returns to Glynde Place, near Lewes, in East Sussex from July 1st – 3rd 2022.

Amongst the names confirmed so far for the expansive 2022 line-up are neo-soul superstar Erykah Badu (performing her only UK show of 2022), one of the biggest-selling female R&B groups of all time TLC, US soul queen Candi Staton and disco legends Sister Sledge.

A heavyweight line-up of acts from the UK’s thriving jazz, R&B and soul scenes will include Tom Misch, Lianne La Havas, Ezra Collective, Franc Moody, The Brand New Heavies, Emma-Jean Thackray, Matthew Halsall, Nala Sinephro and Sarathy Korwar.

The leading lights of international jazz will also feature in the form of Blue Note guitarist Julian Lage, the father of Ethio-jazz Mulatu Astatke and master US saxophonists Charles Lloyd, Gary Bartz and Rudresh Mahanthappa. Lloyd makes his debut at the festival with a band featuring guitarist Bill Frisell, Bartz will be teaming up with London six-piece Maisha to perform music from their acclaimed Night Dreamer Direct To Disc sessions, and Mahanthappa brings his incendiary fusion of western and Indian traditions.

More artists will be announced in due course including DJs, afterparties and cabaret.

Additional offerings at the festival will include a wellness and yoga area, secret swimming, organized hill walks across the South Downs, a host of activities aimed at children, the return of the long-table-style banqueting restaurant Lazy Bird Kitchen, the Supremium VIP area, which will offer a range of premium benefits plus the opportunity to watch exclusive artist performances, and the Jazz Lounge, which will present a range of artist interviews, talks, panel discussions and film screenings. The festival will also see the return of an expanded Bands & Voices area, which presents cabaret, spoken word and swing dance lessons, and nestled away in the woods the Blue In Green area presents live music and DJs late into the night.

Love Supreme 2022 full line-up to date: Erykah Badu - UK Exclusive Performance. TLC, Tom Misch, Lianne La Havas, Ezra Collective, Sister Sledge, Charles Lloyd feat. Bill Frisell, Candi Staton, Mulatu Astatke, The Brand New Heavies, Franc Moody, Gary Bartz & Maisha, Matthew Halsall, Emma-Jean Thackray, Julian Lage, Nala Sinephro, MF Robots, Sarathy Korwar, Isaiah Sharkey, Rudresh Mahanthappa’s Hero Trio, Soccer96, Bel Cobain, Georgia Cecile, Fergus McCreadie, Mamas Gun , Joe Stilgoe & The Entertainers, Michael Janisch, Ife Ogunjobi, Rob Luft, Graham Costello’s STRATA, Corto.alto, Matt Carmichael, Archipelago

Tickets start at £63 and are available from www.lovesupremefestival.com

Stars announced for Love Supreme 2022

Stars announced for Love Supreme 2022

Stars announced for Love Supreme 2022

Stars announced for Love Supreme 2022

Stars announced for Love Supreme 2022