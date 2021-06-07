UB40 to play Lingfield Park Resort

UB40

The Grammy award winning reggae/pop superstars behind Red Red Wine, Can’t Help Falling in Love, I Got You Babe and other classics will bring a chart-busting set late into the evening.

This special Live After Racing event will includes a full day’s racing beforehand.

Spokesman Thom Williams said: “Distilling a potent mix of progressive attitudes, a diverse ethnic make-up, and pure pop panache, UB40 have sealed their status as one of the best-loved British bands of all time.

“Since their inception in Birmingham in 1978, the reggae-pop mainstays have scored more than 50 singles in the UK singles chart and achieved considerable international success with over 100 million record sales worldwide.

“In their glittering career, the band have been named the Best British Group at the Brit Awards, earned nominations for the Best Reggae Album four times at the Grammy’s, and in the 1980s lay claim to spending a record-breaking 214 weeks on the UK singles charts over the course of the decade. Fighting fitter than ever, in celebration of their 40th anniversary the band released their critically acclaimed new album For The Many.