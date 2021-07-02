The Welsh Springsteen plays Shoreham

Spokeswoman Nikki Woodhead said: “Martyn Joseph is a completely unique and mind-blowing artist. Take everything you think you know about singer songwriters and rip it up. For one man and a guitar he creates a performance with a huge far-reaching sound that is energetic, compelling and passionate. Be it to 200 people or 20,000, he blows the crowd away night after night.

“April 2019 saw him win a Wales Folk Award for Here Come The Young, the title track of his most recent album. In 2018 he was honoured with a Spirit of Folk award by Folk Alliance International in Kansas USA and he also received Fatea magazine’s Lifetime Achievement Award here in the UK. He is gifted with the rare ability to speak to the soul with his expressive and poignant lyrics and has a career spanning 30 years, 32 albums, over a half a million record sales and thousands of live performances. A talent driven by passion, social awareness and love for his trade, he’s a guitar player who has developed a unique percussive style, teamed up with a powerful show-stopping voice, and has been called The Welsh Springsteen.”