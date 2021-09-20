The Boomtown Rats change venue for live gig in Crawley - here are all the details

The Boomtown Rats will be performing at the Hawth on Tuesday, October 12

Last week we announced the Rats would be playing an intimate and live rehearsal gig at the Aura nightclub in the High Street, but because of building works they have had to move to the Hawth.

Tour manager Manager March Welch said: "Unfortunately the nightclub still had building works going on so we couldn't risk it not being ready in time. We were sad to leave that venue but we couldn't let anyone down in Crawley.

"We were determined to play in Crawley so we are now at the Hawth and we can't wait."

Details of The Boomtown Rats gig in Crawley

The Boomtown Rats, known for hits like I Don't Like Mondays and Rat Trap, made up of quartet Pete Briquette, Bob Geldof, Simon Crowe and Garry Roberts.

Mark Welch, the Boomtown Rats tour manager said: "We have a farm up the road where we record. We wanted to do a live rehearsal to an audience, and we thought what better place than Crawley.

"We have lots of shows coming up and we want to keep sharp and there is nothing like a live rehearsal."