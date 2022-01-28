Superstar Michael Bublé releases a new single ahead of Sussex summer date
Superstar Michael Bublé has released a new single called I'll Never Not Love You ahead of his Brighton & Hove summer date.
The song will be featured on his forthcoming new studio album (details coming soon).
The new single is available via streaming platforms and is on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8rSIbvgHmA
The new music comes ahead of his tour, which is coming to the UK this summer and will see Michael visit some of the country's “most stunning locations with an incredible open-air concert.”
He'll be coming to The 1st Central County Ground in Hove on Thursday, July 21.
MICHAEL BUBLÉ - JULY 2022 - TOUR DATES IN FULL:
Sat 2 Jul Waddesdon Manor Buckinghamshire
Mon 4 Jul Kelso Floors Castle
Weds 6 Jul Riverside, Durham
Fri 8 Jul Leeds Harewood House
Sat 9 Jul The Incora County Ground, Derby
Mon 11 Jul Norfolk Blickling Estate
Weds 13 Jul Warwick Castle
Fri 15 Jul Bath Royal Crescent
Sat 16 Jul Bath Royal Crescent
Mon 18 Jul New Milton Chewton Glen
Weds 20 Jul Cardiff Castle
Thurs 21 Jul The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Sat 23 Jul Hatfield House
Sun 24 Jul Canterbury The Spitfire Ground
Mon 25 Jul Exeter Powderham Castle
Michael Bublé is one of the most successful artists of our time, selling over 75 million records worldwide and winning four Grammy awards over the course of his extraordinary career.