Storrington comes together for Welcome Back Street Party

Music and cheer filled the village centre in Storrington at a celebration street party on Saturday.

By Gina Stainer
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 8:59 am

The parish council organised the event to give the community a chance to enjoy some freedom, with cream teas, a licensed bar and a mixture of 50s and 60s music and rock performed by bands from 3pm until 9pm in Old Mill Drive.

DM21082592a.jpg. Street party in Storrington village centre.

DM21082628a.jpg. Street party in Storrington village centre. L to R Lisa Wheatley (vice chairman Storrington and Sullington PC), Caroline Read (deputy clerk), Anna Worthington- Leese (chairman) and Tracey Eusden (Clerk).

DM21082619a.jpg. Street party in Storrington village centre.

DM21082614a.jpg. Street party in Storrington village centre. Tremlett family members, from left, Katie, Julie, Toby 3 and Terry.

