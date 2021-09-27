Sonare offer Crawley concert

Spokeswoman Christine Laverick promised an exploration of choral music across the centuries, from Renaissance to the present day, featuring composers from all over Europe and beyond.

“We are a new London-based quartet who are excited to bring choral music of all kinds to as wide an audience as possible. We met as choral scholars in Hackney Church back in 2019 and formed Sonare in early 2021; this will be our inaugural tour across the south-east of England. We look forward to sharing our music with you – Mozart, Stravinsky, Parry and many others.”