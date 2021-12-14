Savour the Jive Aces' new Christmas single

Ian & Three Belles Xmas pic by Brian Cullen

The track is released as a digital single and is taken from the band’s EP Christmas Is Where You Are. The single is available from iTunes and Amazon music.

Spokeswoman Grazia Clarkson said: “This timeless song, written by Coots and Gillespie, has been revisited by the band and given a Jive Aces’ unique upbeat, foot-taping arrangement, with a magic touch of glam with singing trio The Three Belles.

“The track is perfect to add some Christmas cheer to these trying times.

“Whether during your aperitif, Christmas pudding or just to get in the Christmas mood, the song is guaranteed to lift your spirits. There is also an accompanying vintage-style music video inspired by the classic era of musical films.”

Link to video is www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIeNrjO2bXk

“In March 2020, at the beginning of lockdown, The Jive Aces began a series of daily online live performances, streamed to fans all over the world at 8.30pm via their Facebook page and YouTube channel. They recently achieved the astonishing record of 500 consecutive days of free live streams for which they were granted a plaque of gratitude by the stream community. The JiveSteam, which features swinging music and call-ins from special star guests, now goes live three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings.

“The band has toured all over the world and played numerous top festivals and venues from the Royal Albert Hall and Ronnie Scott’s to Glastonbury. They have received many awards including Best Band at the prestigious Boisdale Music Awards, presented by Jools Holland.”