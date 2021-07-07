Review: Stradivarius Piano Trio at the Festival of Chichester

Stradivarius Piano Trio

The Stradivarius Piano Trio of Andrew Bernardi Jonathan Few and Maria Marchant performed a brilliant evening of music in Chichester as part of the celebrations.

With a carefully constructed programme including pieces by some female composers, Joanna Gill, Rebecca Clarke and Clara Schumann, the trio spoke about why the pieces had been chosen and what was special about them.

With solos, duets and trios, the passion and emotions of the musicians shone through.

Andrew’s performance of Elgar’s Sospiri on his amazing Stradivarius violin was rather glorious with notes soaring and singing all around the Church.

Jonathan’s Romance Op 67 by Saint-Saens was so full of emotion and during Rebecca Clarke’s trio, the violin and cello were almost having a conversation as they intertwined with the piano.

While introducing the pieces, Maria spoke of the references to the bugle in this piece and also gave the background to Joanna Gill’s Colourful Symmetry which was being performed for the first time to an audience, having originally been composed for a wedding.

Together with the superb musicianship, the dynamics between the Trio were delightful, being harmonious, respectful and also well balanced, with each musician playing and talking about their pieces.

It was a pleasure to witness their interactions both musical and otherwise and the whole evening was a moving and deeply spiritual one.

The trio perform internationally and look forward to returning to their travels abroad in the near future. However, they are performing throughout Sussex during the next few months in the Shipley Arts Festival and at the glorious Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens where Andrew is also joined by other musicians from the Bernardi Music Group.