Pop-up concert on Shoreham Beach by The Vivace Choir
The Church of the Good Shepherd on Shoreham Beach is holding a pop-up open-air concert from 4pm this Saturday (June 26) featuring The Vivace Choir.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 5:17 pm
Updated
Friday, 25th June 2021, 5:23 pm
Organiser Hilary Jolly said: "It won't quite be Glyndebourne, but it's Glyndebourne-esque, complete with Pimms and strawberries! Everyone is very welcome - tickets are available by donation."
Please book ahead, to ensure compliancy with Track and Trace, by emailing [email protected] or call 07879 448088.