Police Dog Hogan are first band back at Grayshott Folk Club

Des O’Byrne, who runs the club, said: “Police Dog Hogan are straining on the leash to get out about and start performing live shows again. They are booked to play Black Deer Festival in Kent (June 25-27), alongside musical legends Van Morrison and Robert Plant. Before that though, we are very hopeful that they will be appearing at Grayshott Village Hall on Friday, June 25. We will be delighted to welcome them back to Grayshott Folk Club as they went down so well in front of a full house at Grayshott back in October 2018. We have chosen to re-start our new programme of live music events with a really uplifting band.”