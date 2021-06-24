Police Dog Hogan are first band back at Grayshott Folk Club
The first post-lockdown gig at Grayshott Folk Club will be on Friday, June 25 at 7.30pm with a visit from Police Dog Hogan.
Des O’Byrne, who runs the club, said: “Police Dog Hogan are straining on the leash to get out about and start performing live shows again. They are booked to play Black Deer Festival in Kent (June 25-27), alongside musical legends Van Morrison and Robert Plant. Before that though, we are very hopeful that they will be appearing at Grayshott Village Hall on Friday, June 25. We will be delighted to welcome them back to Grayshott Folk Club as they went down so well in front of a full house at Grayshott back in October 2018. We have chosen to re-start our new programme of live music events with a really uplifting band.”
The club meets at Grayshott Village Hall, Headley Road, Grayshott.
“Police Dog Hogan are a hard-to-pin-down mix of Americana influences and British song writing tradition. They combine fiddle, trumpet, banjo, mandolin, accordion, drums and guitars with four-part harmonies, then fuse it all into songs whose subjects range from (poor-quality) white wine to the first day’s battle at Passchendaele. They perform songs about love, loss and growing up in the West Country along the way.
“These guys are the go-to and must-see festival band and with all lockdown restrictions lifted again, they will be appearing at festivals all over the country.”