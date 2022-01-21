One-day music festival at Shoreham's Ropetackle

Shoreham’s Ropetackle

Spokesman Sam Carelse promised an “unfeasibly large day of live home-grown music from Brighton's biggest and brightest musical community."

“In 2015, The Enid bassist Terry Pack had an idea. Armed with folk-tinged tunes he'd written for an imagined jazz orchestra, Terry gathered a small group of friends at the Verdict Jazz Club in Brighton to play through his creations.

“As Terry's compositions proved popular, the gathering became regular, new music was written, the group grew in size, and the seeds were sown for this fledgling ensemble to become Trees.

“This 'unfeasibly large' big band, as Trees came to be affectionately known as, is an inclusive community band featuring musicians of all levels from professional to enthusiast. Trees' beautiful and accessible melodies, cinematic soundscapes, and driving grooves with roots in musical styles across the globe quickly became its signature sound. Since its formation, Trees has recorded two critically acclaimed albums, played at top jazz clubs and festivals including Love Supreme, and continues to produce rich and sumptuous original music of exceptionally high quality.

“Over the last six years, Trees has included 80 highly talented musicians of different backgrounds and experiences. Inevitably, Trees has proved to be a fertile ground for producing new and exciting music collaborations and offshoots; a testament to Terry's enthusiasm and generosity.

“The Conference of The Trees is a timely celebration of the achievements of the Trees family, bringing the Trees community and its many branches back together under one roof in a one-day festival showcasing 8 different bands of different sizes.

“This is a rare opportunity to hear sumptuous reimaginings of the music of Charles Mingus, Joni Mitchell, Sting, Carole King, Brad Meldahl, Tom Waits, Ennio Morricone, and of course, many original compositions. After a long hiatus, we think it's time to celebrate with an 'unfeasibly large' day of live home-grown music.”

Line-up

Afternoon Session

1pm - GIN Trio (foyer, free)

2pm - Blue Calluna (auditorium, Afternoon Session Pass required)

3pm - Joss Peach Trio (foyer, free)

4pm - Mingus Underground Octet feat. Sara Oschlag (auditorium, Afternoon Session Pass required)

Evening Session

6pm - Butxaca (foyer, free)

7.15pm - Bonsai (auditorium, Evening Session Pass required)

8.30pm - Lucy Pickering’s Court & Spark (foyer, free)

9.45pm - The Cloggz (auditorium, Evening Session Pass required)

Tickets

Foyer performances are free. Auditorium performances are ticketed.

Afternoon Session Pass (Until 5pm): £25

Evening Session Pass (6-10.30pm): £25

Afternoon + Evening Session Passes (must be booked in same transaction): £40

How to book

Website: Ropetacklecentre.co.uk