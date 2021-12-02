New Sussex Singers offer Christmas programme

New Sussex Singers

The chamber choir, a group of around 24 voices, will perform a mix of traditional carols and modern classics by composers including Richard Rodney Bennett, Arvo Pärt, Morten Lauridsen and Benjamin Britten.

The Sing Noel! concert will take place on Sunday, December 5, 4pm at St Michael’s Church, Lewes.

Musical director Sebastian Charlesworth said: “We had a large audience for Discovering America. It was wonderful to be performing again after lockdown and singers and audience seemed to really enjoy the evening.

“We’re excited about Sing Noel! There’s always a great festive feel at St Michael’s and the programme has something for everyone including humorous Christmas readings.”

Organisers warn that numbers are restricted to 60 this year for social distancing, so early booking via the website is advised. Tickets are £10 in advance, £12 on the door, under-16s free. There will be no refreshment break, but everyone will receive a mince pie gift as they leave.

Details about tickets, recruitment and how to hire the choir for weddings and events can be found at: www.newsussexsingers.co.uk