New single celebrates Christmas Like The Old Days

John & Danni

It is being released by Pagham-based singer-songwriter Danielle Morgan along with the track Love Me Hold Me.

“Christmas Like The Old Days is an atmospheric and emotive Christmas ballad,” Danielle says.

“This track is all about looking back to simpler times and the values and traditions of a special time of year. More than ever, these are important today and I wanted to write and share about memories from my childhood.”

Co-written with her husband John Merrigan, it is being released on December 17 to mark their first wedding anniversary.

John said: “It's a song that is exactly what it says on the tin, a song about looking at the really important things at Christmas like family and friends and tradition, but we've created a really good, really different vibe to go with it.”

Danielle added: “We were trying to write something like a Stones vibe or like Fairy Tale of New York vibe and we couldn't. I ended up with a piano piece and John kept saying we have definitely got something here and that this could be a Christmas song. Eventually John wrote some lyrics.

“Before Covid everything was very commercial but I do think we have now got back to the basics about friends and family and all the things that really do count. It is not about how big your bar of chocolate is or how many bottles of Baileys you have got. They are not the important things at Christmas. What really is important is seeing someone that you love, being with friends and having company. It's about just making someone happy with laughter and a smile and just really getting back to the reasons for the season. It is about sharing and about breaking bread together and listening to good music together and just being together.”

John added: “We got everyone in the band to contribute to the piece but we were working remotely. Everyone contributed to the recording, did their bit at home and sent it and then we got a very good friend Andrew Dascalopoulos to put the whole thing together. I think he has done an amazing job with it, creating a great vibe when he mixed all the bits together to create the song.

“We are now just really excited to get it out there and it has been very well received internationally. It has got a happy vibe. And we think it is a Christmas song that stands up well. We wanted to create a really good-quality Christmas song that we could be proud of and we think we have.”

it is being released on December 17 on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Apple and all the usual platforms.

It comes with Love Me Hold Me, an upbeat song, originally recorded by the band at Abbey Road Studios. Sparkling orchestration has been added and the track is fully re-mastered.

“This song has undergone many versions since I first wrote it, and I’m so excited to see it released as I first imagined it. I hope the positive energy and sentiments will lift everyone who hears it!”

The tracks set up an exciting year ahead in 2022 with plans for a new full-length album in March.