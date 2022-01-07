New series of music appreciation classes launches in Chichester

Angela Zanders

Last year, Angela’s courses were suspended due to the pandemic. But she is now back, teaching in person again and doing what she is passionate about – helping to make classical music accessible to everyone.

“At a time when all of us are aware of climate change and its effects on the natural world, I wanted my new course to highlight the numerous and varied ways in which classical composers have been inspired by the seasons, the weather, wildlife, trees and flowers.

“With the help of video recordings, PowerPoint slides and demonstrations at the piano, we shall be exploring different themes in nature and the ways in which composers have expressed these themes in music over the centuries.

“Such popular classics as Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony and Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending will be balanced with works by less familiar composers from different eras.”

No previous knowledge of classical music is necessary.

“The New Park Centre has strict safety measures in place to help protect everyone from the spread of Covid-19 while at the venue.”

If you have any concerns, contact Angela or the New Park Centre direct.

“The sessions will run from 10am to 12pm on Tuesdays, including a break for tea and coffee, and the course fee is £120. They will take place in the auditorium to allow for social distancing.”