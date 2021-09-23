Musician’s Shack (Tarring): New Worthing community group for music lovers launches
Music lovers are invited to join a new community group in Worthing where people can play instruments or just listen in an informal setting.
Musician’s Shack (Tarring) has been set up by David Drew, who was inspired by Men in Sheds.
David, 62, said: “This new community group is for players of musical instruments to meet up with those who would like to play an instrument, in an informal and relaxed setting.
“Or, people are welcome to come along just to listen, have a cup of tea and a chat.”
The group launched on September 9 at The Old Palace, Glebe Road, Tarring, and will meet each Thursday from 3pm to 4.30pm.
David, the group’s secretary, said: “Musician’s Shack is an informal community group where musicians and aspiring musicians get together to play, or learn an instrument, or just chat about it, in a relaxed setting, each week.
“There is no regular commitment from anyone, except the secretary, who will be there to greet all who attend.”
He said he had been given a lot of support and encouragement in bringing his idea to life.
David added: “The Old Palace offers two perfect spaces for music and chat.”
The group costs £5 a week, to cover costs, and this is payable in cash on the day.