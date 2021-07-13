The Metallica Blacklist will feature 12 songs and 53 artists, each contributing a unique interpretation of their favourite Black Album cut.

All profits will be donated to the charities chosen by each contributing artist and Metallica’s own foundation, All Within My Hands.

Rock duo Royal Blood’s lead vocalist and bassist Mike Kerr who grew up in Worthing, and drummer Ben Thatcher, who grew up in Rustington, have done a cover of Sad But True and chosen to support Chestnut Tree House, near Arundel.

Mike said: “Chestnut Tree House is my local children’s hospice and the care they provide for children with life-shortening conditions and their families is so important. I’m honoured to be able to help.”

In March, Mike raised more than £6,000 after completing the 4x4x48 Challenge, so this will be the second time this year that the Brighton-based band has supported the hospice.