Lewes Concert Orchestra welcome exceptional young soloist

Lewes Concert Orchestra

16-year old Richart Van Zyl, a prize-winner at the Springboard Festival in Brighton and a member of the National Children’s Orchestra, will perform solo violin in the first movement of Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole.

Orchestra spokeswoman Jill Vaughan explains: “Fascinated with the violin from the age of one, Richart first publicly performed at the age of three. An avid composer, his compositions have been performed at the Royal College of Music.”

She added: “The Christmas concert will also feature Leroy Anderson’s Christmas Festival, excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite and choral music sung by the Schola of St Pancras Church (musical director Hilary Selby). Local children will be encouraged to join the orchestra with instruments and play along with well-known carols.

“The varied programme promises to entertain, with a humorous performance of Malcolm Arnold’s Grand, Grand Festival Overture featuring orchestra plus, amongst other items, three vacuum cleaners and four rifles. Audiences will also enjoy Barry Gray’s famous Thunderbirds March, the theme tune to the popular 1960s TV show.” The concert will be at the Lewes Town Hall with tickets are on sale and available now. Performance is Friday, December 17, 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 adults; £5 under 18s/students in advance on https://www.trybooking.co.uk/BJKJ