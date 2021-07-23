Find out who's coming to the Wickham Festival this year

Deacon Blue

The Scottish rock band, who had a massive hit with Real Gone Kid, will close the Saturday night show following on straight after headliner Van Morrison.

It is another coup for organisers who are now expecting the remaining Saturday tickets to go quickly.

Festival chief Peter Chegwyn said: “With Van Morrison headlining, we are already close to capacity for August 7. With the addition of Deacon Blue, I imagine we will sell out very soon.

“And with folk legends Fairport Convention being added to the Sunday bill, it is no surprise tickets are going fast – for all days.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to get Deacon Blue as I know they will be hugely popular with our fans. And that addition is our way of saying thank you to all those who have stuck with us and supported the festival through a very tough time for all of us.

“We have a very loyal following and thousands rolled over their tickets from last year or bought well in advance as a show of faith so we are now aiming to put on our best event yet.

“After more than a year of lockdown and restrictions, people are desperate to get out again and to enjoy top quality live music. With a superb line-up and our unique family atmosphere, it is little wonder we have seen record sales. We want this to be a party to remember!

“Sadly, a lot of events have already been cancelled but we held our nerve and we are thrilled that the easing of the rules means the Wickham Festival is definitely going ahead. Our decision not to cancel has been vindicated and we are all set for a record-breaking, successful and safe festival.”

Fairport Convention, who recently were forced to cancel their own Cropredy Festival, have stepped in to replace the Waterboys who have been forced to postpone their set until next year.

With one band member living in France and another in America, they are unable to travel because of Covid restrictions but have already been booked in to headline Sunday August 7, 2022. Fans will be able to roll over their tickets at no extra cost.

Also added to the Saturday line-up is Moya Brennan 'The voice of Clannad' while Liam O'Maonlai & Peter O'Toole of the band 'Hothouse Flowers' will be appearing on the Sunday in place of The Slambovian Circus of Dreams who have also been forced to cancel because of the pandemic. Similarly, Skerryvore will be appearing on the Sunday instead of Lil' Jimmy Reed with the Troublenotes also prevented from travelling.

Peter Chegwyn added: “We have had to make a few minor adjustments but we are delighted that virtually the entire line-up remains unaltered – with some excellent additions.

“We will of course still be monitoring developments and taking all the appropriate safety measures as the well-being of the artists, staff and fans is our main concern.

“The main stage will now be open air and the arena space has been doubled though we are going to great lengths to retain the trademark intimate atmosphere.

“We will be setting up plenty of sanitising and hand-washing stations and will encourage people to bring their own chairs and to respect each other’s space.

“Other artists include Lindisfarne, Nick Lowe, the South, Show of Hands, Seth Lakeman, Nine Below Zero and the SAS Band including Steve Harley (Cockney Rebel), Tom Robinson, Graham Gouldman (10CC), Toyah, Madeline Bell and Spike Edney (Queen) – plus many more.

“In addition to the four music stages, there will be late-night comedy featuring Keith Farnan, Steve Bugeja, Jayde Adams and others. And there will be the usual craft stalls, high quality food outlets and plenty of free entertainment for children.”