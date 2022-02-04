Declan McKenna to play Worthing

Declan McKenna

He will be at the Assembly Hall, Worthing.

Promoter Thom Milner-Smith said: “In late 2019, Declan Mckenna headed out to Nashville to record his second album, Zeros, with producer Jay Joyce. By September 2020, he was battling out for a number one record with The Rolling Stones.

“The idea of a refuge is fitting for Declan, who wanted to be away from the pressures of London or the drab consistency of home, allowing for an intimacy and a desire to explore on this super galactic album that can only really be pursued in a place that is unfamiliar. Zeros is playful, wonderfully strange and intensely musical, but there’s a dark shadow looming throughout. It’s Coors Light and cowboy boots escaping a Silicon Valley dystopia.

“Whilst Declan might have lost that particular battle by a whisker to Jagger and his cohorts on the very last day of sales, it showed just how far Declan had come since his arrival as a slight in stature, big ball of fizzing teenage energy only a few years earlier. The boy most likely to had very quickly become the young man to beat. But for all the chart noise and colourful media presence, it’s the music that does the lion’s share of the talking. Zeros is a curious, unique and bold record that is teeming with fresh ideas and nods back to eras that have no right to head up the charts.

“It’s a very British trait to focus on age, but it simply has no right to be conceived by a 21-year-old who was younger still in its writing.”