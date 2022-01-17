Covid replacement at Chichester Jazz Club

Karen Sharp

As spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe explains: “We had intended to have the Scott Hamilton Quartet for our concert on January 21 but unfortunately because of Covid-related problems he has to cut short his UK tour and return to Italy, so will not be available. Fortunately, we have been able to retain his wonderful rhythm section and they have obtained the services of Karen Sharp for the concert.

“A prominent figure on the UK jazz scene, Karen is well known for her melodic, full-toned sax playing, winning the British Jazz Awards for best tenor saxophonist on numerous occasions and always welcomed by CJC audiences.”

Lining up will be Karen Sharp – saxes; John Pearce – piano; Dave Green – bass; and Steve Brown – drums.

Born in Suffolk, Karen studied classical piano and clarinet before discovering jazz and switching to the tenor sax, a choice inspired by two giants of improvisation – Dexter Gordon and Sonny Rollins. Her career took off when she was asked to join Humphrey Lyttelton’s band with whom she toured the UK and Europe for four years. During this period Karen also worked hard to establish her own quintet, touring the festival and club circuit.

Admission £15 for guests, £8 for members. Students enjoy a special entry price of £5 but this reduces to £3 for student members. For guests only, advance tickets can be bought at Chichester Tourist Information Centre, The Novium, Tower Street – 01243 775888 or www.novium.org/boxoffice

More information about the club at www.chichesterjazzclub.co.uk. Doors open 6.45pm, music starts at 7.45pm.