Closing date looms for 2022 Chichester Festival for Music, Dance and Speech

Alan Rodger CFMDS Chairman

The festival will take place during February and March 2022 at venues throughout Chichester and Bognor Regis. Entries can be made online at www.cfmds.org.uk.

Chairman Alan Rodger said: “Over 400 entries have been received so far but it’s not too late for all amateur performing artists to check out the syllabus offering 460 instrumental, voice, dance and speech classes.