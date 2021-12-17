Christs Hospital Choral Society’s offer Christmas concert

Christ’s Hospital Choral Society

Spokeswoman Esther Clark said: “You may have heard the warm sounds of Christmas carols as Christ’s Hospital Choral Society is preparing for their Christmas concert. The choir is delighted to once again invite you to join them – and sing along!

“The venue for the concert will be the atmospheric Chapel at the school, and there will be a range of festive songs and a selection from Handel’s Messiah.

“While the choral pieces are beautiful to listen to, it gets even better when the audience is invited to join the choir for those well-known carols. The sound of all voices together really is rousing!

“A few light-hearted readings will add to the warm feel of the evening.

“Refreshments and mince pies will be served after the concert. Time for a chat with the performers or just enjoy the afterglow of the singing!

“It is advisable to book tickets in advance. Covid precautions are in place, and visitors are encouraged to wear a facemask when in close proximity to others.”