Chichester's Luc family offer Christmas celebration
After last year’s online Christmas concert, the Luc family are delighted to return to live music-making to celebrate the festive season in Chichester.
They are promising an evening of festive classics including the Nutcracker Suite by Tchaikovsky and Blue Danube Waltz by Strauss arranged for two pianos, Winter by Vivaldi for cello and piano and other Christmas-themed tunes.
Siblings Imy (piano), Maria (piano) and Kenji (cello) grew up in Chichester and since then have become accomplished and award-winning musicians. They will be joined by their mother Yuriko (piano), and father, Anva, who will be tuning the two pianos being used for the concert.
The concert will take place at Christ Church, Old Market Ave, PO19 1SW on Thursday, December 23 starting at 6.30pm. Doors will open from 6.10pm. Tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 for students under 30 and free for children under 16. Tickets are available to book in person via the Chichester Box Office at the Novium, Tower Street, PO19 1QH; by phone 01243 816525; online https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/shows/873610200. Tickets can also be bought at the door. Refreshments will be provided at the end of the concert.