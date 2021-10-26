Big-time wrestling returns to Worthing

DOUG WILLIAMS

Spokesman John Freemantle said: “The globe-trotting Williams, a former American TNA world champion and Japanese, European and British title-holder, quit the ring three years ago to undergo surgery on a serious shoulder injury.

“Now he is on the comeback trail and heads a big line-up for the first post-lockdown event at the Northbrook Theatre, Worthing, on October 28.

“Williams, the most decorated wrestler in Premier Wrestling Federation history, will be aiming to win the Worthing Trophy for a record seventh time in the half-term spectacular.

“Williams is the most popular wrestler to appear in Worthing in the modern era, and the fans will be delighted to have the chance to see him in action again.

“He won’t have an easy ride against some of the current top heavyweights in the country when he rocks up for the trophy tournament, but one thing is certain. He will have the fans right behind him.”

“The show will also feature tag-team grappling.”