Antiques expert from Dickinson’s Real Deal to give lunchtime talk supporting Paws Animal Sanctuary

Dickinson’s Real Deal expert Henry Nicholls, an antiques dealer in Worthing, is hosting a valuations afternoon to raise money for Paws Animal Sanctuary.

Henry, who has a shop in Rowlands Road, will be answering questions and giving valuations during a lunchtime talk on Wednesday, February 13, from noon to 3pm.

Antiques expert Henry Nicholls discusses items brought in for valuation. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks170003-1

He has been a long-standing support of the sanctuary in Findon, where unwanted and stray animals are cared for by Stacey McSpirit and her team of volunteers.

The talk at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens, will be followed by a two-course meal, all for £19.75. Booking is essential on 01903 230451 or at reception.

