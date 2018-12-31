Watch Cuckfield's new overseas Jake Weatherald help in stunning BBL dismissal for Adelaide Strikers

Cuckfield Cricket Club's new overseas' signing Jake Weatherald helped his Adelaide Strikers' teammate Jake Lehmann take a stunning catch in their BBL match against Sydney Thunder.

Thunders' Shane Watson looked like he had hit a six but Weatherald somehow caught the ball inside the boundary and, knowing the momentum would take him over, managed to flick the ball to teammate Lehmann who happily claimed the catch.

Weatherald also took two catches as the Strikers beat Thunder by 20 runs. Weatherald could only score 11 as the Strikers made 175-4 from their 20 overs.

Cuckfield announced Weatherald would be their overseas signing two weeks ago.

