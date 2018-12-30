Sydney Sixers hand Roffey star Ben Manenti his BBL debut - and he shines in first game

Roffey cricketer Ben Manenti made an big impression on his Big Bash League debut for the Sydney Sixers.

Manenti was a big part of Roffey's incredible season in 2018 and completed a brilliant year by earning the player-of-the-match honours on debut for his match-turning spell at Marvel Stadium against the Melbourne Renegades.

After finding out only an hour before play he'd been picked in the final XI, Manenti displayed the composure of a veteran in conceding just 13 from his four overs and claiming the key wickets of the Melbourne Renegades' two top scorers - Mackenzie Harvey and Tom Cooper.

SEE ALSO Skipper Davies lauds ‘best season in Roffey’s history’ | Cuckfield sign Adelaide Strikers star as overseas player for 2019 | Manenti takes eight as Roffey reclaim first place after demolishing Cuckfield



His figures were the most economical ever returned by a KFC BBL debutant.

The Sixers were only defending 132-7 and managed to restrict the Renegades to just 99-9 from their 20 overs.

Manenti scored 449 runs with two 50s and one century as Roffey won the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division. He also took 28 wickets with a best of 8-39.

Manenti is joined in the Sydney Sixers side by Englishmen Joe Denly and Tom Curran and former Cuckfield overseas star Jordan Silk.