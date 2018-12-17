Sussex Cricket star Jofra Archer welcomes Worthing High School pupils as part of Cricket Academy visit

Pupils from Worthing High School’s Cricket Academy spent a day at the Aerotron Indoor School at The 1st Central County Ground, experiencing more than just playing.

The sixteen students were looked after by Sussex Cricket Foundation coaches Alex King & Kevin Foster, who delivered a two-hour cricket session which challenged the group's fielding, batting and bowling skills, learnt and developed at the cricket academy.

Worhing High School pupils at the 1st Central County Ground

This was preceded by an hour’s strength and conditioning session led by the Sussex Cricket S&C team. The day culminated in a careers talk with representatives from a number of areas of Sussex Cricket.

SEE ALSO Big Bash League star signs for Sussex Cricket League side for 2019 season | Five set to fly flag for Sussex in Australia's Big Bash League | Evans is latest to sign new Sussex cricket deal

To top it all off, they bumped into Sussex superstar, Jofra Archer, just before he jets across the globe for the Big Bash League in Australia.

Marie Field, Head of PE at Worthing High School said “The students have really developed their skills whilst being part of our Cricket Academy that has been run in conjunction with the Sussex Cricket Foundation and having the opportunity for them to experience playing at Hove and enjoy using the same facilities as the pros is a fantastic addition to our partnership.

Jofra Archer with the pupils

"The talk on the careers from the different representatives was really inspiring and had giving the students some ideas of different career paths in sport.”

If your secondary school is interested in building a partnership with the Sussex Cricket Foundation, please feel free to contact Territory Manager, Carl Tupper at carl.tupper@sussexcricket.co.uk.