Worthing Raiders see off Canterbury - in pictures

It was win number 11 for Raiders and a further five points to keep them n fourth position and hot on the heels of the top three. There were many excellent performances for Raiders, including Jerome Rudder with a hat-trick of tries, Frank Taggart with his powerful breaks and the excellent goal kicking from Matt McLean. See a selection of pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked, taken by Stephen Goodger. Get the full report and pictures in the Worthing Herald - out on Thursday.