Shoreham youngsters get rugby season off to a flyer

Shoreham RFC under-16s at Midhurst

Shoreham RFC’s under-16 boys made an impressive start to the new season with a comprehensive 47-0 victory against Midhurst.

In the magnificent setting of Cowdray Park, Shoreham got off to a flying start scoring three converted tries in the opening 10 minutes!

After a long 18 months of cancelled league fixtures and playing under strict RFU Covid rules Shoreham relished the return to a full contact game. Their defence held up against Midhurst pressure and ran in a further four tries before half time.

In the spirit of this friendly fixture the Midhurst and Shoreham coaches conspired to mix up the sides for the second half producing a more even contest.

Shoreham’s large travelling support were treated to some high-quality rugby and which shows why the coaches have high hopes of a very successful season for the under-16s.

Mark Taylor, under-16s coach, said: “We’re so pleased to get back to a proper game after 18 months of playing under Covid restrictions.

“If we play with the same sense of sheer joy we did against Midhurst, I have high hopes of a very successful season.”

James Drummond-Davies, youth chairman said; “What a great way for the under-16s to start the season, the lads have really bonded, which will help them this season and all the way through to the colts.”

In the club’s 30th anniversary year, the plan is for the under-16s to become Shoreham’s first ever colts team and move successfully into senior rugby.