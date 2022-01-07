Shoreham Rugby Club pitch in for food bank appeal

Shoreham RFC youngsters with stock collected for the food bank

Shoreham RFC players and members have been doing their bit for the community.

At their last get-together before the festive break, they celebrated their collection for the Shoreham food bank.

As with the previous year the collection was arranged by the youth section looking to their members and the greater community to donate towards a worthy cause.

The event brought a good attendance with a generous number of donations collected which will bring some help to those less fortunate in our community.

And the children were very happy with the sweets given by the club.

The volunteers did well to put on bacon baps, hot dogs and hot chocolate along with mulled wine and mince pies.

The day also brought some good news for the girls’ section as they received their much-awaited new kit sponsored by Shiny Bomb.

The club’s first training day back is this Sunday.

James Drummond-Davies, the club’s youth chair, said: “I would like to thank all the volunteers that make it possible to run this community rugby club, that has grown every year.

“As we celebrate our 30-year anniversary the club has two successful senior sides, a growing youth section with fantastic new sponsors and a brand new girls’ section.

“Thank you to all the players, parents and carers that support us.”