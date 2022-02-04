Haywards Heath rugby players enjoy hectic weekend of action

Heath Colts played two fixtures on Sunday, winning both in great style showing the development path of a committed squad

Shoreham 30 Haywards Heath 5

After the highs of a 74-10 home win over Worthing Azurians, Heath came back to earth with a loss away to leaders Shoreham RFC.

A change in personnel and a partisan home crowd meant this encounter was tough and from the kick-off it was clear it was going to be so.

Heath Colts travelled to Bognor where they came out on top by 47-19

Shoreham put Heath under pressure at every opportunity and by half time it was 17-0. With the home side having the upper hand in most aspects of the game and closing out every Heath attack with their smother defence, it was a challenge to regroup and find a foothold in the match.

Heath didn’t seem to have the same focus as earlier in the season and, though they improved in the second half, they gave away too many penalties and regularly lost possession in the contact area.

Heath goton the scoreboard late in the game through a typical Wilf Bridges drive but it was too little too late with Shoreham deservedly taking the spoils.

This weekend sees Heath travel to face undefeated Barns Green.

Heath U13 girls played against Horsham on a sunny afternoon at Whitemans Green

GIRLS

A sunny Sunday at Whitemans Green put girls’ rugby centre stage for a competitive encounter between Heath and Horsham witnessed by a big crowd of loyal supporters.

The first five minutes was an arm wrestle as both sides got the measure of each other.

Horsham built some pressure and went over for the first try – and three more followed, though Heath was not making it easy for the visitors as they came to terms with the conditions and the experience of their opponents.

Heath and Horsham girls rugby squads enjoyed a great match

The second half saw a strong fightback from Heath as left wing Hope Tischendorf-Boere went over for a try that was reward for the team’s determination and commitment.

A second came for Heath from a quick-thinking tap penalty with good strength and speed shown by Kitty Gandarez to add to Heath’s try tally. Horsham scored two more tries but the last act went to Heath with another try from Tischendorf-Boere in the corner. Both teams played with real spirit and sportsmanship, Horsham running out winners 7-3.

Heath girls train every Sunday at Whitemans Green from noon – for more contact [email protected]

Despite limited facilities at Whitemans Green for girls who want to play rugby, the club have started to build an U13 girls’ squad in the hope the planned new clubhouse can start to be built as soon as possible and enable girls and women’s rugby in the area to flourish.

Heath suffered a heavy loss against the league leaders

COLTS

For the second time in as many weeks Heath Colts were able to put out two sides, with one heading to Bognor RFC and the other facing Brighton Blues Colts at home.

At Bognor a mixed Heath squad started slowly but with Henry Starkey dictating the game from fly half, Heath found the gaps and tries from Samuela Bulitokavale-Lancaster and Otto Serjeant, converted by Starkey, saw them take a 0-14 lead.

Tries from MoM, openside flanker Sam Hardwicke, and Bulitokavale-Lancaster saw Heath lead 7-26 at half-time.

After the break with Bulitokavale-Lancaster claiming his hat-trick and two tries for Giulio Smuaraglia all converted by Starkey ,they ran out 19-47 winners.

At Whitemans Green the other Colts side supplemented by a number of the U16 squad played out a thrilling encounter with Brighton.

Heath took on a strong Shoreham side away on Saturday

The teams reached the break with Brighton holding a 10-14 advantage. But Heath came out firing in the second half running in three tries to go ahead by 25-14.

A late rally from the visitors clawed it back to 25-21 but Heath held on.

Elsewhere Heath U15s played out a close match at home to Worthing, losing a close contest by a converted try to a team that has been undefeated for several seasons.

There was a 12-7 Heath lead at the break.

The Worthing scrum half took a quick tap penalty and released a runner who scored from close range.

Worthing made no mistake with the conversion and with only five minutes of the second half played the lead had changed hands again with Worthing 12-14 ahead.

Worthing scored another try before Heath really took the game to their opponents but Worthing managed to hold on for victory by 12-19. At the final whistle both sets of players applauded their opponents.