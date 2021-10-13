Bognor Rugby Club's great start continues - report and picture gallery

Conditions allowed for Bognor to use their attacking threats out wide as six tries were scored by the wingers. Sandown attacked patiently early on and their pack were in the Bognor 22m. A strong run from their hooker was halted abruptly by the dominance of Chris Webb and James Barlow, and with Jeremy Newton Young pouncing on the loose ball and offloading, Tyrone Makasi was unleashed - running the remaining 80m to score under the sticks. Chris Hay with the conversion made it 7-0.

Another passage of play in Bognor territory saw the hosts rewarded for their aggressive defence, earning a turnover. Second row Barlow received the ball in space and having spotted Makasi out wide, he opted to drop the ball to foot and regather from two feet away, eventually feeding the winger who made light work of stepping the full-back and scoring his second. Hay conversion missed, 12-0. The Bognor forwards began to get their hands on the ball and display their skills. Dominant carries from captain and vice-captain Josh Burgess and Shane Stevens lead the charge and with composure and persistence, the third try was scored - Paddy Burnett scoring his first of the season, picking from the base of the ruck to drive over. Conversion missed, 17-0.

The visitors, with a new lease of life, found themselves 10m short of the Bognor try line and a dominant scrum applied pressure, resulting in a penalty.

From a quick tap, the scrambling Bognor defence were unable to stop the ball carrier who darted over, 17- 7. The hosts responded quickly when, from the base of the breakdown, Sam Newcombe sniped on the blindside and threw a perfectly weighted miss pass to Makasi, the winger sealing his hat-trick in corner. Conversion missed, 22-7. Not giving in, the Visitors continued to apply pressure and began to convert opportunities- scoring two tries put them back within reaching distance, 22-19.

Connor Herrington, gathering a high ball from a kick deep, hared out from the Bognor 22m, gliding past several defenders on the wing, before coolly passing infield to Makasi, who had the pace to run in for his fourth and final try of the day. Executing yet another dazzling Bognor try, it was little wonder he was named man of the match. Conversion missed, 27-19. Debutant prop Charlie Weller was introduced and impressed with some hefty collisions both in attack and defence. Josh Holden also entered the fray.

In the S&S half, the defensive prowess of centre Nathan Archer when over the ball at the breakdown was rewarded with a penalty. Newcombe tapped quickly and charged into the contact 10m short of the line, finding Burnett with a delicate offload who slid in for his second try. Conversion missed, 32-19.

Another Sandown try provided them with the 4 try bonus point, however they would take no more from the fixture.

Report by Jack Hornibrook

1. Action from Bognor RFC's 32-24 win over Sandown and Shanklin / Pictures: Vicky Weller Photo Sales

2. Action from Bognor RFC's 32-24 win over Sandown and Shanklin / Pictures: Vicky Weller Photo Sales

3. Action from Bognor RFC's 32-24 win over Sandown and Shanklin / Pictures: Vicky Weller Photo Sales

4. Action from Bognor RFC's 32-24 win over Sandown and Shanklin / Pictures: Vicky Weller Photo Sales