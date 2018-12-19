Rajasthan Royals and former Kings XI Punjab star signs for Lindfield Cricket Club

Lindfield Cricket Club has scooped its most talented overseas player to date with the signing of Rajasthan Royals batsman Manan Vohra for the 2019 season.

Best known for his time in the Indian Premier League, the 25 year old has spent most of his career with Kings XI Punjab, before being selected by Rajasthan in yesterday’s IPL auction. There, he will join a talented squad including Ben Stokes, Jos Butler and Sussex all rounder Jofra Archer.



During his time in the world’s biggest T20 competition, Vohra has scored 11 fifties in 49 matches, where he has a strike rate of 127.3, either opening the batting or coming in at number three.

In the longer form of the game, for Punjab, he averages 31.5 in India's first class competition, the Ranji Trophy, including a highest score of 224. His overall record includes three centuries and eight fifties in his 28 match career to date.



Lindfield captain Simon Shivnarain commented, “We are delighted to have signed Manan for the 2019 season. His decision to join Lindfield represents a huge coup for us, in our efforts to push for the Premier league, and is stunning piece of business completed by our Director of Cricket, Phil Weir. He will bring a wealth of experience and talent to our 1st XI, and in particular will help our young batsmen make the most of their abilities. Last year, we promoted a number of junior players into the team, and Manan will prove a great addition in helping them with their development.”



Subject to the visa application being approved, Vohra will join Lindfield in May 2019.