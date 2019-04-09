Picture gallery: Haywards Heath Town 2 Whitstable Town 1
Goals by Tom Graves and Kenny Pogue sealed Haywards Heath Town a 2-1 victory at home against Whitstable Town
Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was there to capture the action from the Bostik League Division One South East.
Haywards Heath Town's Alex Laing takes on the Whitstable full-back.'Picture by Grahame Lahkyj
freelance
Haywards Heath Town's Karly Akehurst puts in a solid tackle
freelance
Heath's Byron Napper gets away from his marker.'Picture by Grahame Lehkyj
freelance
Heath's Tom Graves heads their first goal against Whitstable Town.'Picture by Grahame Lehkyj
freelance
View more