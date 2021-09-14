Zara Tindall chases winner at Fontwell

Zara Tindall has a runner at Fontwell on Tuesday / Picture: Getty

The ground at the track is currently Good, Good to firm in places with watering taking place. However, there is rain forecast throughout Tuesday afternoon.

1pm Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (2m 3f)

Checkitsme posted a career best when second at Worcester last time out and is entitled to build on that effort. However, clear preference is for Glimpse Of Gala. Seventh in a Graded mares’ bumper last term, she fell when still in contention last time out and is taken to get off the mark over timber here.

Selection: Glimpse Of Gala

1.35pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 3f)

Snug As A bug scored in good style at Newton Abbot last time out and is respected off a 7lb higher mark, whilst Shanandoa has already won twice this term and is open to more improvement. However, Jakamani ran his best race to date when a staying on second at Stratford in August. He can take another step forward and be involved in the finish.

Selection: Jakamani

2.05pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 3f)

Mawlood scored in good style at Fontwell in May and can be forgiven a below par effort at Stratford last time out. He has to be in the mix along with Don Juan Du Gouet who finished a good third at Uttoxeter last time out. He steps back up in trip and should make his presence felt.

Selection: Don Juan Du Gouet

2.35pm Novices’ Chase (2m 1f)

All three have a chance with Caddyhill scoring in good style last time out, whilst Courtandbould failed to back up success over fences at Uttoxeter in July, when falling at Stratford last time out. However, Swaffham Bulbeck is the one to beat. Second at Worcester last time out, he looks primed to go close in this event

Selection: Swaffham Bulbeck

3.10pm Handicap Hurdle (3m 1f)

Watching Brief shaped well when second at Cartmel on his latest start and he is open to more improvement. However, Uno Mas was an impressive winner at Uttoxeter last time out and step back up in trip for this assignment. He is taken to go well here.

Selection: Uno Mas

3.40pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 1f)

An excellent event. Chives was third at Market Rasen last time out and has to be respected along with The Twisler who remains unexposed over timber. Vorashann has to defy a 7lb penalty but kept on strongly to score at Fontwell over course and distance last time out.

Selection: Vorashann

4.10pm Handicap Chase (3m 1f)

Mr Mafia was third at Bangor last time out, but remains open to further progression along with Mister Tickle who has won his last two starts, including at Fontwell last time out. However, Ebony Gale scored in good style at Worcester last time out and is taken to progress again here.

Selection: Ebony Gale

4.45pm Bumper (2m 1f)

All four runners are unraced. Spike Jones cost £10,000 and comes from the family of Long Run, whilst Pixie Loc cost £2,500. Santesa is related to a number of winners, including a bumper scorer, but preference is for Eye To The Sky. Owned and bred by Zara Tindall, the four-year-old’s half-brother is I K Brunel who was a smart bumper horse and hurdler. He is taken to make a winning debut in the finale.