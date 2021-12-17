Worthing water polo girls take the honours

Lillie Standen

There is more success to report for young members of the water polo squad at Worthing Swimming Club.

After the success of the south-east region boys’ team the previous weekend at the under-16 national inter regional championship, it was the turn of the girls to play their finals.

The south east finished in a very creditable third place after good wins against the east and Scotland.

Becky Smith

There were narrow defeats to north east and the overall winners, north west.

The south east squad included two Worthing girls who went on to receive individual awards at the end of the event.

Lillie Standen finished as the competition’s joint top goalscorer, having found the back of the net on 11 occasions.

Becky Smith had an excellent overall tournament and was awarded the south east’s team most valuable player award.

Both girls train regularly at Worthing and continue to make excellent progress.

They are part of the national academy programme for this age group and attend various training camps at venues around the UK.