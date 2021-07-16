Worthing school duo shine in Manchester athletics finals

Alice Howie

Davison CE High School for Girls had two girls competing at the English Schools athletics competition in Manchester

Both had needed to complete qualifying events to reach this stage and have been training hard for many years.

Amber Purcell from Year 10 competed in the triple jump. She is county champion in this event as well as the long jump for U17s.

Amber Purcell

She had previously competed in the county championships and exceeded the qualifying jump distance of 10.90m. Amber has been involved with athletics since since a young age and competing in triple jump since she was 13. Amber is a very dedicated athlete and trains with Brighton & Hove AC.

On Saturday she performed brilliantly and managed a whopping 11.27m finishing third overall for the English Schools U17s. This is a fantastic achievement, made even more amazing as she is currently competing at the bottom of the age category.

Alice Howie is in Year 8 at Davison School for girls and has been throwing the hammer since she was nine with Worthing Harriers AC.

She also went to Manchester to compete in the English schools. She too completed the Sussex qualifying round last month and secured her place by easily throwing past the 37m qualifier, with her current personal best being 46m. She is also presently second in England U15 for the hammer.

On Saturday Alice threw an amazing distance of 43m placing her 4th overall.