Worthing Raiders beat Old Albanian - picture special

In truth Raiders probably should have scored at least a couple more tries but for the most part they had produced a very high standard of open, running rugby which would have tested the best of defences and it certainly pleased the crowd. It was up there with the Redruth performance as of one of the best this season.

Many fine individual performances across the team gave ample choice for the Man of the Match award, however It was Jack Lake who received the award for the second time this season, for his all-round contribution to the team’s performance. Another five points earned keeping Raiders hot on the heels of the three sides above them in the league.

Full report will appear on this website on Tuesday and in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

1. Action from Worthing Raiders' National two south 31-7 win over Old Albanian at Roundstone Lane / Pictures: Stephen Goodger Photo Sales

